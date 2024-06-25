Voting for me is not enough, we need Bawumia too – Kojo Frempong tells Wenchi electorate

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi, (B/R), June 25, GNA – Mr Kojo Frempong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Election 2024 parliamentary candidate for Wenchi constituency in the Bono region says he is optimistic the electorate would vote for him in the general election.

He said his endorsement to represent the Wenchi constituency in parliament in 2025 was enough until the electorate voted massively for the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP to retain political power in the December 7, polls.

Mr Frempong said this when addressing the ‘Banda Jorgorya’ heritage festival of the Banda Community in the Wenchi Municipality.

He pledged to provide scholarship to 20 youth of the Banda Community to continue their education at tertiary level of their choice, saying the people would benefit a lot from him if they voted to retain NPP in the general election.

More so, he stressed his readiness to support the youth in the Zongo community, interested to engage in employable skills training such as tailoring, dressmaking and other artisanal craft.

As a political stronghold, Mr Frempong stressed that the NPP government had never disappointed the Wenchi people, attesting that the constituency had equally benefited from the sharing of the national cake.

He cited that the ongoing works on the execution of the 30 million Euro Wenchi water project as well as the rehabilitation of the Wenchi Zongo access roads were all indicators to measure achievements of the NPP in the constituency.

Alhaji Haruna Seidu, the National Democratic Party (NDC) Member of Parliament for Wenchi constituency, also challenged the electorate to consider or look into their socio-economic livelihoods before taking any decision when they go to ballot on December 7.

He said the NPP had failed Ghanaians, and it was only the former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government which could better the lots of the people.

“I hope you will not only endorse me again, but also NDC so that we can transform the economic fortunes to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians,” Alhaji Seidu indicated.

“Let’s make another history on December 7, by voting for Alhaji Haruna Seidu and John Dramani Mahama so that Wenchi would have an MP whose government is in political power”, Alhaji Seidu stated.

