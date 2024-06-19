Volta GES remembers sacrifice of Soweto school children for right to education

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Jun. 19, GNA – The Volta Region Directorate of the Ghana Education Service has held an event to mark the 2024 International Day of the African Child.

The Day, June 16 has been set aside by the United Nations to commemorate the struggle of school children in apartheid South Africa against inequality in access to education.

More than 20,000 African students in the then white-controlled country joined the June 1976 protest, which has been named the Soweto Uprising, and many lost their lives.

Students from Basic and Senior High schools in the Volta Regional capital attended the event organised in support of child focused organisations including Plan International Ghana, and Right to Play.

Mr. Francis Yaw Agbemadi, the Volta Regional Director of Education said attaining quality education remained the most befitting tribute to the loss of the many young lives in the uprising.

“The International Day is both a remembrance and a call to action. This Day Commemorates the bravery of the students involved in the 1976 Soweto Uprising in South Africa who protested inadequate education standards and demanded instruction in their native language.

“Let us pay tribute to their courage by reaffirming our commitment to providing quality education for every child in Africa,” he said.

This year’s celebration is based on the theme “Education for All in Africa: The Time is Now,” and the Regional Director said it “underscores the urgency with which we must address educational disparities across the continent.

“Education is not only a fundamental right but also a powerful tool for social and economic advancement. While education equips children essential knowledge, skills, and values for a better future, many African Children still lack this basic right due to challenges such as poverty, conflict and gender bias”.

The Director commended national policies such as Ghana’s Free SHS and inclusive education policies helping to promote access.

He said attaining quality education in Africa required collective responsibility and efforts in overcoming barriers and ensuring every child had access.

Mr. Agbemadi called for emphasis on skill development and collaboration with parents and investments in remote learning programmes, technology tools and resources should be considered vital.

Mr. Alfred Dzikunu, an executive of Plan International Ghana, said about 50 per cent of African youth were out of school due to policy framework and budgetary allocation and implementation.

He said the situation underscored efforts by the Organisation to initiate broader stakeholder collaboration towards addressing the issue.

“We can’t be in a world where the future of our children cannot be bright. Children are our future and issues of education must be treated well.

“We will join all forces to advocate policy and budget allocation for education improvement. If we do not do this, we have failed our children,” he said, emphasising on the need to engage communities and confront the issues that inhibit education on the continent.

Dr. Gifty Dufie Ampofo, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) School of Medicine in an address outlined sub saharan Africa’s disposition as highest in Knowledge poverty in the world, and said the situation remained “a development issue that cuts across”.

The Senior Lecturer called for a cross-sectorial approach and advocated increasing financing for education.

Students got the chance to engage stakeholders present to collate broad-based views towards education improvement.

Mama Asumadusi, Queen Mother of Kpando Fesi and a lecturer at the Ho Technical University chaired the event, and present were district directors of education, officers from the Department of Children in the Region and traditional rulers.

GNA

