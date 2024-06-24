US: Greek-owned ship en route to Egypt damaged by Houthi attack

Washington, Jun. 24, (dpa/GNA) – A Greek-owned and operated ship en route to Egypt was damaged in an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Sunday.

The M/V Trans World Navigator bulk cargo carrier was damaged in a “suspected uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attack” at about 4 am local time (0100 GMT), CENTCOM said in a statement. According to the command, this was the fourth time the Liberian-flagged vessel was attacked by Houthi rebels.

The crew of the vessel, which most recently docked in Malaysia and was heading to Egypt, “reported minor injuries and moderate damage to the ship, but the vessel has continued underway,” the statement continued.

“This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

Houthi militants have repeatedly fired on merchant ships in the critical Red Sea shipping corridor that connects to the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal since the start of the war in Gaza in October.

The militants have said the attacks are intended to support Palestinian militant group Hamas by making it more difficult for cargo ships to reach Israel.

In response to the attacks, the United States and Britain have carried out several military strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen.

The European Union has also launched a military operation to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

GNA

