UPSA Development Communication Students launch campaign against risky migration

Accra, June 05, GNA – The 2024 Development Communication Class of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has launched an awareness campaign to caution the youth against illegal migration.

A statement issued by the UPSA, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the campaign, dubbed “Migrating Right Africa,” was aimed at sensitising young people about the importance of travelling right and responsibly while highlighting the risks associated with emigration through unapproved routes and dubious travel agents, as well as using forged travel documents.

It said the project by the final-year students forms part of their course requirements for the academic year as they prepare themselves to take on roles as PR professionals after school.

Mrs. Sandra Yeboah, a Development Communication Lecturer at UPSA, who spearheaded the campaign, noted that the rising trend of illegal migration among Ghanaian youth has become alarming, hence the need to sensitise the youth to curb the menace.

She cautioned students against unscrupulous individuals who lure them with tempting job offers abroad, which often lead to dangerous situations and disappointments.

“We’re not saying don’t travel,” Ms Yeboah said. “But, if you do, use the right channels to avoid getting stranded overseas. Ghana needs your expertise and knowledge to build the nation,” Madam Yeboah stated.

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Richard Owusu-Brinfour, the Head of Migration Information Bureau at the Ghana Immigration Service, identified economic challenges as a major factor that drives many young people to migrate illegally.

Mr. Owusu-Brinfour, however, encouraged the youth, especially students, to resist the temptation to use unapproved means in their quest for greener pastures abroad.

“You can be kidnapped, trafficked, arrested, and most often, the female victims are sexually exploited,” DSI Owusu-Brinfour warned.

Dr Adwoa Sikayena Amankwah, Head of the Department of Communication Studies at UPSA, commended the students for the initiative, stating that “you have not only raised awareness about responsible migration but also taken a bold step to address an important national issue.”

She encouraged the final-year students to build upon the skills and experience they have acquired through the campaign for their professional development.

The launch of the ‘Migrating Right Africa’ campaign was attended by UPSA faculty members, students, and officials of the Ghana Immigration Service.

