Swedruman Council of chiefs to sanction residents for indiscriminate refuse dumps   

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), June 19, GNA – The Swedruman Council of Chiefs has cautioned the residents of Agona Swedru to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse onto the streets, in gutters and other unauthorised places to ensure environmental cleanliness.

The Council has therefore formed a team made up of chiefs, heads of family and elders to arrest and prosecute offenders, Nana Kweku Esieni V, President of the Council has warned.

Nana Esieni, who is the Regent of Agona Swedru, told the GNA in an interview that the Council will not hesitate to apply severe sanctions against anyone found in contravention of the directive.

According to him, the Council was poised to work with Agona West Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation and Zoomlion Waste Management Company and had consequently held meetings with their officers.

Nana Esieni who is the Nifahene (Holder Right flank of community’s army formation) of Agona Swedru said the Agona West Municipal Assembly has been adjudged the neatest Assembly for more than five conservative times.

It had also not recorded a single case of cholera for the past seven-and-half years, adding that it was a great achievement and that the Swedruman Council of Chiefs had vowed to rally support behind the Assembly to maintain its clean sheets.

He cautioned parents who sent their children to the dumping containers to give them money to ‘’pay as you dump ‘’ into the containers to avoid indiscriminate dumping at unauthorised places.

The Regent of Agona Swedru appealed to the Assembly to liaise with the Environmental Health and Sanitation Office to intensify its public education campaign about the dangers of unsanitary environment.

Mr Emmanuel Ampong, the Agona West Municipal Deputy Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer, during a meeting with the chiefs said his outfit had intensified its ‘’saman-saman” operations where many sanitation offenders had been arraigned before court to deter people from keeping unclean environs.

