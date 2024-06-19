Sunyani East MP renovates Police Intelligence Directorate Office in Sunyani 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, June 19, GNA – Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East Constituency is funding the renovation of the Bono Regional Office of the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) to provide a decent working environment for the personnel.

In that regard, the MP, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), the managers of the Bui Generating Station, Wednesday presented 10 packets of roofing sheets for the directorate to re-roof the dilapidated structure.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the long-abandoned building, located in the enclave of the Sunyani Residency was the official residence of the Sunyani Divisional Police Commander.

On completion, the facility will contain a temporary holding detention center, general office, washrooms for male and female personnel, a kitchen, dining hall and an interrogation room.

Mr. Abubakar Yakubu, the Sunyani East Communication Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Special Aide, made the presentation on behalf of the MP, indicating that modern policing remained a shared and collective responsibility.

He explained the gesture followed an appeal made to the police and assured the MP’s commitment to help improve security in the constituency and the region by extension.

Alhaji Shaibu Yakubu Damuin, the Bono Regional Director of the PID, thanked the MP for the gesture.

