Sunyani Area NEDCo to retrieve Gh¢25 million in Revenue Mobilisation Exercise

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 21, GNA – The Sunyani Area of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has targeted to recover Gh¢25 million out of over Gh¢100 million owed by customers during phase five of its revenue mobilization exercise.

Mr Eugene Odoi Addo, the Sunyani Area Manager of NEDCo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, announced that the exercise was scheduled to begin on Monday, 24 June, and would run for a period of four weeks.

Mr Addo emphasized that the exercise would target all customers who owed NEDCo, whether government agencies, businesses, individuals, or residents.

He also mentioned that NEDCo had agreements with a few institutions, saying these agreements were going to be reached to ensure its compliance before any action could be taken.

He added that the exercise was aimed at improving the financial stability of NEDCo and to ensure that customers fulfilled their payment obligations.

Mr Addo stated that another significant aspect of the exercise would be to dedicate some periods to dealing with loss control to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

He explained that would help crack down on illegal connections, individuals who have bypassed meters, those who have not been properly registered onto the network, and those who were not officially recognized as customer, saying such activities have caused significant losses for NEDCo.

He warned that any customer found to be involved in such activities would have their power supply disconnected and legal actions taken against them as it was against the law to engage in illegal activities.

To avoid any disruptions, Mr Addo urged customers to make payments before the exercise commences.

He stressed that NEDCo does not take pleasure in disconnecting customers but was necessary for customers to take responsibility to ensure a reliable and sustainable power supply always.

