Stop using unauthorised uniforms—Interior Ministry warms private security organisations  

Accra, June 19, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior has asked private security organisations to desist from using unauthorised uniforms.

It said the Ministry through the police recently arrested two persons for violating regulations governing private security organisations and said such violations would not be tolerated.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mrs Doreen P. Annan, Chief Director at the Ministry, said the individuals were found wearing unprescribed uniforms like the Military uniform, contrary to the regulations outlined in the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (LI.1571) and the Police Service Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 1994 (L.I.1579).

It said the arrested persons were granted bail by the Police and that the Ministry would apply the necessary sanctions against the Company where they worked.

The statement said it was important to note that per the regulations, the approved uniforms for private security personnel were white long/short sleeve shirts over a pair of ash khaki trousers with white stripes on both sides and cream long/short-sleeved shirts over brown khaki trousers with cream stripes on both sides.

The rest are mauve long/short sleeve shirts over a pair of maroon trousers with mauve stripes on both sides and yellow shirts with ash/grey reflectors across the back and front over brown khaki trousers (solely for the Mines and Oil fields).

The Ministry asked all private security organisations to comply with the regulations – wear only the approved uniforms and operate within their limit-to avoid sanctions.

It said the Ministry understood and appreciated the critical role private security organisations played in complementing the role of the security services, however, it would not compromise the regulations designed to ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians.

GNA

