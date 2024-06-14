Stop pasting religious stickers in answer booklets, they don’t work—WAEC 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, June 14, GNA – West African Examination Council (WAEC) says a new emerging trend of examination malpractice is the smuggling of religious stickers into examination halls and posting them in answer sheets.

Mrs. Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, Head of National Office, WAEC said reasons for those candidates for pasting these religious stickers in their answer booklets were best known to them.

Speaking at the WAEC Distinction Award Ceremony for 2023 WASSCE for School Candidates, Mrs. Addy -Lamptey said, “All these issues are considered as examination malpractice and may attract appropriate sanctions.”

According to her, the trend came up during the 2023 WASSCE examinations and four candidates who posted those stickers were invited by the Council, but they failed to turn up.

She therefore urged students not to post religious stickers as they may not bring success to them or “work” for them.

Mrs. Addy- Lamptey said the issue of candidates not writing their names and index numbers on answer booklets was increasing, adding, no results could be processed by the Council as scripts of such candidates could not be identified.

“”Ensure that you write both names and index numbers on your scripts,” she added.

The Head of National Office said apart from the above challenges, some candidates had been reported as “seeking post examination assistance from examiners by writing notes and enclosing their phone numbers in their scripts instead of answering the questions.”

According to her, the Council considered such acts by candidates as seeking external assistance.

She said there was an alarming increase in the examination malpractice cases.

Mrs. Addy-Lamptey noted that the use of mobile phones to either solicit external assistance or to access Artificial Intelligence (AI) was also scoring high.

“The proliferation of cheat and rogue websites and availability of cheating devices were also on the rise. This is a worrying phenomenon and must be curbed before it destroys the moral fiber of our dear nation.”

She said it was the responsibility of all to make conscious efforts to end the canker of examination malpractices in order to safeguard the future of children.

The Head of National Office appealed to the awardees to be worthy ambassadors in the fight against examination malpractices, adding, “we believe that your peers would heed your call when you join our crusade

She said the Council was carrying out its annual sensitization for candidates on the Dos and Don’ts examinations.

“This is essential as it aims to bring them abreast of rules and regulations governing the conduct of examinations. Candidates should always remember that they can pass their examinations without cheating.”

Mrs. Addy-Lamptey said in due course, supervisors and invigilators would also undergo briefing sessions to ensure that sanity prevailed at all centers during examinations.

She said because Ghana had not synchronized her academic calendar with five other member countries, Ghana’s candidates would be sitting the WASSCE for Schools, 2024 in August to September by commencing with Visual Art Project on Monday 5, 2024 and end on Friday, September 2024 with Chemistry 2 and 1.

Additionally, she said the Council had a lot of resources materials available to support candidates including Chief Examiner’s Report on its website

The Head of National Office, WAEC, therefore appealed to candidates to avoid examination malpractices as they could pass their examination by studying hard.

She was elated that in the year 2023, out of the 2,327,342 candidates who sat for the WASSCE in five African countries, Ghana’s three candidates swept all three prizes at the International Excellence Awards.

They took also the first, second and third prizes.

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General, Ghana Education Service, said charms were useless during examinations and urged students to take their learning seriously.

Dr Nkansah said the “appear on paper” mantra in examinations had never worked.

He commended the teachers for selflessly dedicating themselves to teaching students, including the awardees.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education lauded the awardees for going beyond the curriculum and commended WAEC for embracing changes in the way examination questions were set.

Rev. Fordjour stressed the need to empower the Ghanaian populace through education to utilize its natural resources.

According to him, the government had invested millions of cedis into education to ensure that no child in Ghana was left behind.

He said one of the aims of introducing Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) was to ensure that the country produced critical thinkers who would solve societal issues.

Mr. Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi Marton, former student of Saint James Seminary, SHS and now continuing student of KNUST won the first prize winner for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 adjudged the overall Best Candidate in Ghana.

Mr Dzandu Selorm, former Student of Labone Senior High School, now a student of KNUST was the second prize winner.

Mr Daniel Senso- Gyambibi, former Student of Saint James Seminary School and now a student of Ashesi University was the third Prize Winner.

Mr Amo-Kodiah was also adjudged best candidate in General Science programme, Kwasi Asare Adjei- Fordjour, former student of Saint Augustine’s College, now with University of Ghana, was adjudged best candidate in Business programme.

Ms Laudina Adutwumwaa, former Student of Saint Monica’s Senior High School, Mampong-Ashanti, now a student of KNUST was adjudged best student in General Arts programme and Ms Akosua Adjei Boateng, former Student of Juaso Senior High Technical School was adjudged best candidate, technical programme.

The awardees were presented with cash prizes, laptops, certificates of recognition and dictionaries.

Their respective schools were also presented with desktop computers and plagues.

GNA

