Stigma, shame about menstruation unacceptable: Molex Foundation Africa

By Isaac Arkoh

Nyanfeku Ekroful (C/R), June 13, GNA – The Molex Foundation Africa has reaffirmed its dedication to educating, supporting, and empowering young girls through strategically planned initiatives aimed at helping them to overcome menstrual stigma.

The Foundation is resolute in creating a society where menstruation among young girls is acknowledged and embraced as a natural occurrence without any stigma or disgrace.

This aligns with the Foundation’s vision to ensure that every person, irrespective of gender, could flourish and excel without obstacles such as menstrual-related stigma.

Commemorating this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day at a ceremony at Nyanfeku Ekroful in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District, Dr Patrick Essien, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation said whilst menstruation was a common occurrence among teen girls, it could also lead to confusion, embarrassment, and fear.

In light of this, Dr. Essien urged parents to take keen interest in matters affecting the growth and development of their adolescent children, particularly young girls during menstruation.

He stated the need for immediate action, including extensive education, to combat this issue and dismantle the barriers of misinformation, thereby creating a supportive environment for adolescents.

Dr Essien said: “Understanding the functioning of our bodies is the initial step towards taking care of them. Do not hesitate to ask questions and seek information. Your educators, parents and healthcare professionals are available to assist you.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining good hygiene during menstruation and encouraged young girls to change their sanitary pads regularly to prevent infections.

“Each girl’s menstruation experience is unique. Let us respect and support one another, whether by sharing advice, offering encouragement, or simply lending an ear.

“Establishing a period-friendly environment ensures that no girl misses school, feels ashamed, or is isolated due to her period. It involves providing access to sanitary products, clean water, and private facilities.

“It entails educating boys and men so they can provide support and understanding. Most importantly, it involves dispelling the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation,” he remarked.

Dr Essien urged parents to have open, positive discussions with their children about menstruation to ensure they view it as a natural aspect of life, provide emotional support, and address their concerns.

Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Head of the Physics Department at the University of Ghana and a native of Nyanfeku Ekroful, inspired young girls to move to the zenith of their lives.

She generously donated sanitary pads for each of the over a thousand young girls in attendance, sufficient for a period of ten months, and advised parents against keeping menstruation-related matters secret.

