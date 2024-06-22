Stakeholders call for environmental impact assessment for Keta Delta Oil block

Accra, June 22, GNA- Stakeholders in the Keta-Vodza coastal community groups have called for a comprehensive environmental impact assessment for the Keta Delta Oil Block and other energy projects.

The assessment should include cumulative impacts on biodiversity, marine ecosystems, and local livelihoods.

The stakeholders demanded that all energy projects, including the Keta Delta Oil Block, adhere to the principles of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) as outlined in the UN Convention.

These were in a joint communiqué from extensive deliberations on community mobilisation activity in Keta-Vodza.

The initiative aimed to foster a progressive, rights-based approach to energy transition and address the potential impacts of the Keta Delta Oil Block.

The event saw the participation of traditional authorities, fishermen associations, women’s groups, and youth organisations, all united in their commitment to advocate for systemic change.

The attendees were drawn from the communities of Vodza, Kedzi Horvedzi, Kedzi Xorvi, Kedzi Harvedzi, Woe, Afidenyibga, and Anlo-Afidenyibga, ensuring a comprehensive representation of the region’s populace.

The dialogue was organised by the AbibiNsroma Foundation in collaboration with the FIDEP Foundation.

The discussions highlighted international frameworks such as the UN FPIC Convention, which underscores the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities to give or withhold consent to projects affecting their lands and resources.

Additionally, the MARPOL (International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships) and the OSPAR Convention were examined in relation to marine pollution prevention and management.

The participants called on the need for strengthened regulations and enforcement mechanisms aligned with international standards such as MARPOL and OSPAR.

That, it stressed, would prevent and mitigate environmental pollution from energy activities, particularly in marine ecosystems.

The communiqué called for capacity-building programmes that empower local communities, particularly women and youth, to actively participate in decision-making processes related to energy development and environmental management.

The coastal community representatives expressed concerns over potential marine environmental impacts from oil exploration and underscored the need for stringent environmental regulations and monitoring frameworks aligned with international standards.

