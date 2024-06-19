Spanish Embassy launches book on Ghana’s Cultural Heritage

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, June 19, GNA – The Spanish Embassy in Ghana has launched a book on Ghana’s cultural heritage, with a call for collaboration and innovation to preserve and promote the country’s heritage.

Titled “A Panorama of Ghana’s Heritage,” the two-part 110-page book which is the second edition, is published in English and Spanish.

The first part features images of Ghana’s heritage with historical and cultural annotations according to the various regions, and the second part features notes on the images presented in the first part.

The book, which presents an overview of Ghana’s heritage, a joint initiative by UNESCO, the Embassy of Spain and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Ghana, was funded by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

Speaking at the launch at the George Padmore Library in Accra, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Javier Gutierrez said, the book offers a reflection on the best way to strike a balance between the need to preserve Ghana’s impressive heritage and the urgency to generate new look infrastructure, particularly in urban areas.

He said, the Spanish government hoped to raise awareness and mobilize efforts to use heritage as an catalyst for growth.

Mr Gutierrez highlighted the importance of international cooperation in cultural preservation, and indicated that they would engage the relevant stakeholders and facilitate a debate with the hope of documenting the beauty of Ghana.

In his address, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, who spoke on behalf of the sector Minister, noted that there was the need for collaboration and innovation to preserve and promote Ghana’s heritage.

He commended UNESCO and the Spanish government for their collaborative involvement in bringing the book to fruition.

Mr Mantey indicated that the book was undoubtedly a key tourism promotion tool kit, stating that “the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture intends to utilise it as a tool to advance the goals of the sector.”

“This is a testament to UNESCO and the Spanish government’s Long-term dedication to Ghana”, he added.

Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture

The Deputy Minister called for more of such initiatives, where local and international partners could join forces to protect and promote Ghana’s cultural heritage.

For his part, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr Charles Abani, said UNESCO was working tirelessly to preserve cultural heritages around the globe.

He noted that the heritages did not only reflect the past but served as means to economic and sustainable development.

Mr Abani who commended Ghana for its unwavering commitment to preserving its heritage, stated that conscious efforts must be to safeguard it for generations to come.

Reiterating the call for collaborative efforts, Mr Abani noted that cultural heritages continue to evolve and shape identities.

“Our cultural heritage is not just a significance of the past but a beacon of a brighter future. It is a sense of belonging and purpose,” he said.

Besides showcasing the diverse and rich traditions of Ghana,—from colonial to the modern-day cultural practices observed across the nation—the book also marks a significant contribution to Ghana’s literature on cultural heritage.

GNA

