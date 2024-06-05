Remain impartial in the electoral processes for Election 2024- NPC

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 5, GNA – Professor Mercy Afua Adutwumwaa Derkyi, the Bono Regional Chairperson of the National Peace Council has advised the Electoral Commission to endeavour to remain impartial in the electoral processes ahead Election 2024.

That would guarantee credibility in the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections that would be accepted by all political parties and elections stakeholders and strengthen national peace and social cohesion.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Prof. Derkyi said Ghana had gone far in her democratic governance, and further called on all election stakeholders to be interested and fully participate in the electoral processes.

As a “referee,” Prof. Derkyi said she was confident in the national electoral management body, and cautioned particularly, the staff of the EC to avoid tendencies that could raise unnecessary suspicions and questioned the integrity of the electoral processes.

She stressed that EC’s integrity was always guaranteed since 1992, and urged the staff of the Commission against partisanship that would dent the image and hard-won reputation of the commission.

Prof. Derkyi said a credible Election 2024 would not only consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy, but also deepen the prevailing peace of the nation that would facilitate accelerated national development.

She indicated that the role of political parties and the media remained paramount too if the nation could sail through another peaceful elections and reminded the politicians and their followers of the need for them to remain decorous in the electioneering.

Prof Derkyi said the Election 2024 was not the first time in the nation’s political history and urged everybody to be imbibed with the spirit of tolerance, saying elections were not a do-or-die affair, but rather an expression of views.

Hence, the need for political parties and their followers to remain tolerant and respect the views of others, while they avoid abusive statements and insults in their political campaigns.

Prof Derkyi said disturbances and political violence would not do the country any good, but rather drawback or derail development, saying the country required absolute peace not only to make the country proud but also strengthen the bond of peace among Ghanaians.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

