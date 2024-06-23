PWDs in Ketu South receive support to enhance their lives 

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Tokor (V/R), June 23, GNA – Some persons living with disabilities (PWDs) within the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have been supported by the Assembly to enhance their livelihood.

The support, in the form of material donations, would ensure sustainable livelihood for the beneficiaries, which include visually impaired persons, mobility impairment, hearing impairment, and others.

Mr Selase Assor, the Ketu South Head of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, briefing the Ghana News Agency that the donations remained dear to the government of Ghana to ensure self-dependence.

“One of the social protection programmes of government is to support persons living with disability to improve their lives, by giving them economic empowerment through income generation activities, medical, technical aid, and educational help.”

He explained that the material support introduced in 2017 had replaced cash donations after some beneficiaries were misusing the funds given them.

He also indicated that provision would be made for those who were yet to benefit from the programme.

Mr Maxwell Lugudor, the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive, presenting the items, advised the beneficiaries not to sell the items but rather put them to good use.

“These items you are receiving today should be used for what they are meant for. Do not sell them but rather start your business with them, the provision was meant to help you establish your small shops and we hope that, in no time, your establishments will expand.”

Some beneficiaries, in a special message of appreciation, expressed gratitude to the government of Ghana for the show of love.

The Ketu South Disability Fund Management Committee (DFMC) received a total of sixty-four (64) applications in December 2023 that underwent a series of vetting processes after which twenty-three (23) people were selected to benefit from the fund.

The items worth an amount of GHC210,360.00 include industrial sewing machines, chest-deep freezers, a laptop computer, swivel chairs, a variety of human consumables, and others.

The intervention also aimed towards the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10, would reduce inequality in society by equipping PWDs with skills and materials to be able to fit into society.

