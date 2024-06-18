Public urged to donate blood to save life 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), Jun 18, GNA-Dr George Ametepe, Head of outreach Services and Secretary to the Keta Municipal Hospital’s ‘Blood Management Committee’ in the Volta Region has urged the public to adopt the spirit of blood donation to save lives.

The offer, he said, would help boost the immunity of the donors by rejuvenating the entire body system and recycling the red blood cells to promote production of newer and healthier red blood cells.

Dr Ametepe, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency after marking this year’s ‘World Blood Donor Day,’ stated that blood donations saved lives of pregnant women with complications during childbirth and children who were suffering from severe anaemia.

“It is important to donate blood because it helps save patients with issues such as cancer, organ transplants, accidents and burns,” he stated.

He said blood donation was crucial for all who were undergoing surgery and people battling trauma and other chronic illnesses.

Dr Ametepe said the day, marked on 14th June every year, was also to recognise and celebrate all heroes who donated blood to save life and showcased the importance of safe and stable blood supply.

“Thanks to all blood donors for their selfless gestures that had a profound impact on the lives and well-being of several others for the past 20 years.”

He said regular blood donation reduces iron level in the body, stimulates and replenishes blood supply, whilst others used the opportunity to know their blood groups.

Dr Ametepe indicated that individual donors were rewarded with certificates to enable their families to benefit and receive blood whenever they needed them, especially during emergencies.

He also explained that a donor should be a healthy person between the ages of 16 to 60 years.

He said, “blood is free in all health facilities, people only pay processing fee which we must plead with the government to step in and make it free as well.”

Dr Ametepe appealed to individuals, groups, philanthropists, and others to visit any health centre to donate blood to save others.

The year’s celebration was on the theme, “20 years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You Blood Donor.”

GNA

