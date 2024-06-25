President Akufo-Addo vows to enforce vigilantism laws ahead of elections

Accra, June 25, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday issued a stern warning against vigilantism ahead of the 2024 general elections, stating that the government is committed to upholding the law.

He stated that the government would make sure the elections were credible, fair, transparent, and free and that anyone or group who tried to undermine the process would face legal repercussions.

“Ghana has long been a beacon of democracy on the African continent, and it is our collective duty to safeguard this reputation…Anyone who seeks to subvert the free will of the people will be dealt with under the law.

“Any individual or group found culpable and falling foul of the law will be made to face its full rigours. Vigilantism has no place in our democratic space, and we must all work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly election period,” he said during a ceremony to present credentials to nine newly appointed envoys at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The envoys included three High Commissioners, five Ambassadors, and an Ambassador-at-Large.

They were Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, High Commissioner to Nigeria; Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun, High Commissioner to South Africa; Mr. Ernest Yaw Amporful, High Commissioner to Rwanda; Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Ambassador to Türkiye; and Mr. Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.

The others were Mrs Charity Gbedawo, Ambassador to Morocco; Ms Abigail Naa Adzoko Kwashi, Ambassador to Norway; Dr Robert Afriyie, Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union; and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Ambassador-at-Large.

The President noted that several instances of violence and intimidation connected to political activities had made the issue of vigilantism in Ghanaian politics a recurring challenge.

He stressed the need to maintain peace and order during the election period to ensure that the polls are conducted in a way that reflects the people’s true will.

President Akufo-Addo urged all political parties and candidates to respect the democratic process and the will of the Ghanaian people.

He asked them to refrain from actions that would compromise the integrity of the elections and to run their campaigns peacefully.

“No candidate or political party is superior to the will of the Ghanaian people.

“Government is determined to enforce strictly the law on vigilantism. Any individual or group found culpable and falling foul of the law will be made to face its full rigours,” he warned.

The President emphasized that Ghana’s continuing democratic growth depends on the government’s efforts to secure peaceful elections.

He said the government had put measures in place to guarantee a peaceful election period and the prompt resolution of any acts of violence or intimidation.

Ghana’s ability to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections will not only strengthen its democratic institutions but also enhance its international standing as a model of democracy in Africa.

“As we look ahead to the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in December this year, I want to reiterate my unwavering determination to ensure that these elections are conducted in a manner that is free, fair, transparent, and credible,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo tasked the new envoys to promote Ghana’s image as a stable and democratic country.

He urged them to uphold the values of democracy and to engage with their host nations in fostering strong bilateral relationships that support Ghana’s democratic aspirations.

“Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country.

“This entails engaging with your host nations to foster strong bilateral relationships, attract investments, and advocate for the interests of Ghana,” he told them

GNA

