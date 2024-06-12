Poor internet connectivity is impeding STEAM education -Headmistress

By Benjamin Akoto

Nsoatre (B/R), June 12, GNA – Reverend Sister Benedicta Uzokwe, Headmistress of Sacred Heart Senior High School (SAHESS), has observed that poor internet connectivity has been an obstacle to the successful integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEAM) education in the school.

She appealed to stakeholders, particularly internet providers to assist in extending their masts to that part of Nsoatre to enhance internet signals.

Rev. Sr. Uzokwe made the statement during the 47th Speech and Prize Giving Day Celebration (SAHESS) at Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

It was on the theme, “STEAM Education and Attitudinal Change: The Wheels to Sustainable Development in the 21st century.”

Rev. Sr. Uzokwe stated that the school, which initially had a student population of 21 students and three staff members, had experienced significant growth over the years.

She said, the school now boasted of student population of 1,390 students, consisting of 485 males and 905 females, furthermore, out of the total student population, 390 males and 785 females were boarders, bringing the total number of boarders to 1,175.

The staff population had seen a substantial increase, growing from three to 90, with an additional 47 non-teaching staff members.

Rev. Sr. Uzokwe acknowledged the significant progress the school had made over the past decade, highlighting several challenges that must be addressed to propel the school to even greater heights as it approached its 50th anniversary.

Highlighting some challenges faced by the school, Sister Uzokwe said inadequate staff accommodation on campus, lack of water storage facility to accommodate the increasing student population, disturbances from town youth and day students.

Additionally, the persistent use of mobile phones, limited boarding facilities, the absence of transportation for the headmistress, and shortage of security staff and laborers.

Rev. Sr. Uzokwe announced that there were ongoing plans to install projectors in selected classrooms within each block of the school to improve teaching and learning by incorporating 21st-century skills and facilitating the effective implementation of the new curriculum.

She emphasized the importance of enhancing the study of Agriculture in the school by making it more practically oriented to provide students with hands-on experience.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

