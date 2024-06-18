Paramount Chief urges fathers to live up to their responsibilities 

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R), June 18, GNA- Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Area, has urged fathers to live up to their responsibilities to bring change within society.

According to him, fathers must provide direction and care for their children, and provide their emotional needs to help guarantee them a brighter future.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi ll, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, made the call at a ceremony to honour fathers at Bibiani in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The occasion was characterized by a series of activities including, a health walk, health screening, indoor games, and street jams.

He said some children engaged in activities that hindered their growth due to poor parental care, especially with fathers.

“It is the duty of fathers to cater for their children because it is the children’s rights to be catered for, as they did not ask to be born,” he noted.

The Paramount Chief, however, commended all responsible fathers for their efforts to raise decent children for future generations.

As part of the celebration, Ogyeahoho Gyebi ll, presented stationary such as 300 pencils, 300 pens, 144 mathematical sets, and 800 exercise books among other items to the Municipal Education Directorate for onward distribution to some selected basic schools within the Municipality.

The occasion also afforded him the opportunity to donate 69 bedsheets, 500 street bulbs, toiletries, and 45 crates of assorted drinks to fathers on admission at Sefwi Anhwiaso Health Centre and Bibiani Municipal Hospital.

Dr. Adu-Gyamfi, the Administrator of Bibiani Municipal Hospital, who received the items, thanked Ogyeahoho Gyebi ll and the Sefwi-Anhwiaso Traditional Council for the kind gesture.

GNA

