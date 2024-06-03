Obuasi-based Club supports artisans and health centre

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Obuasi (Ash), June 03, GNA – The Fifty 50 Club, an Obuasi-based social organization, has presented working tools and equipment to some artisans at Obuasi for them to set up their own businesses that will provide them sustainable income.

The club also presented medical equipment to the Wioso Health center in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

Founded in July 2020, the Fifty 50 Club is known for its consistent donations and support to health institutions and individuals.

The Club, made up of 260 members is made up of employees of AngloGold Ashanti, its subsidiaries, as well as employees of other corporate organizations across the country and abroad and make monthly contributions to support their objectives.

Speaking to the media after making the donation, Mr Jacob Edmund-Acquah, President and Founder of the Club, said the donation came on the back of similar donations in 2022 and 2023, where six health centers were given medical items to aid quality health care delivery.

He said the Wioso Health centre, which was in dire need of support, were given two Crank Beds with Drip Stands, one Nebulizing Machine, one Oxygen Cylinder with Flowmeter, two BP Apparatus, two Forceps, two Weighing Scales and one Medication Trolley.

The Club also donated various tools/equipment to 23 artisans in and around the Obuasi community.

They were made up of 13 dryers, 13 hand dryers and 13 washing basins to 13 Hairdressers, seven sewing machines and seven pressing irons to seven Seamstresses, two portable welding machines, two angle grinders, and two electrode holders to two Welders, and one toolbox with assorted tools to an Auto Mechanic.

The donation, according to Mr. Edmund-Acquah, was expected to equip the artisans with an avenue to be self-sustainable.

“This is the 13th time our Club is making donations.

We believe that this support will help cushion the artisans who mostly find it difficult to acquire tools to start their businesses.

We are optimistic this will go a long way to build them up to also employ or train others”, he said.

The medical equipment and working tools for artisans amounted to GHS 81,526.

The President thanked members for contributing to support worthy cause while encouraging others to join the club to support humanity.

Eric Atuahene Agyeman, the Adansi North District Director of Health Services, who received the medical items on behalf of the Wioso Health center, commended the Fifty 50 club for their support and called for private sector involvement in delivering quality healthcare services.

He said, “Government cannot shoulder all the burden associated with quality health care delivery.The gesture by the Fifty 50 club opens the door for other individuals and NGOs to come on board to address key challenges in the health sector”, he added.

Mr. Agyeman revealed the directorate was affected by the high attrition rate of nurses in the country and called on the government to post more health workers to the district to address the shortfalls.

Mr Emmanuel Appiah, an Auto mechanic described the intervention from the Fifty 50 club as a welcome relief recounting how difficult it had been for himself and others to get the tools to set them up properly after completing their training or apprenticeship.

“It has always become a daunting task for some of us to get tools to work with.

A lot of us are engaged in illegal activities like galamsey just to get some money to buy tools.

We remain grateful to the club”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

