NPRA urges journalists to educate public on pensions  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, July 12, GNA-National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has urged journalists to use their platforms to create awareness and educate members of the public effectively on issues regarding their retirement benefits.

Mr Abdulai Addul-Rahaman, Assistant Manager, Corporate Affairs, NPRA, who made the call, also called for media collaboration with NPRA to increase pension coverage to engage members of the public on pension matters, particularly the informal sector workers.

He was speaking during a capacity building for journalists in Tamale on pension reporting on the theme: “Increasing Sector Pension Coverage through Education: The Role of the Ghanaian Media” and organised by NPRA.

The event, held in Tamale, was to equip journalists to appreciate pensions, and retirement planning to educate members of the public on how to effectively go about issues regarding their retirement benefits.

Mr Addul-Rahaman appealed to the media to create space in their programmes to sensitise members of the public on the relevance of pensions.

Mr Adam Mohammed Isdeen, Standards and Compliance Officer, NPRA also appealed to journalists, who had not yet joined the SSNIT, two-tier and three-tier pension schemes, to do so to enable them to plan well towards their pension.

GNA

