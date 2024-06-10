NPP, NDC supporters clash over voter transfer, police arrest two suspects in Nkoranza

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Nkoranza, (BE/R), June 10, GNA – Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a clash between some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkoranza Municipality of the Bono Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the clash erupted following a misunderstanding between the supporters of the two major political parties over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) voter transfer exercise in the municipality.

A reliable police source, who confirmed the arrest Monday, told the GNA the suspects were still in custody, assisting police investigations, and added there was relative calm in the town.

The incident happened Saturday June 8, 2024 around 1300hours at the premises of the Nkoranza Municipal Office of the EC, when a group of people who had travelled from Ashanti and Greater Accra regions to transfer their votes at Nkoranza.

However, the swift intervention of the Nkoranza police saved the situation.

The voter’s transfer exercise in the Municipality has been characterized by misunderstandings and tensions between supporters of the NPP and the NDC with both parties blaming each other of allegedly busing the electorate to transfer their votes.

