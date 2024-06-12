NPP has a proven track record of development in Ashanti region – Isaac Osei

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi June 12, GNA – Mr Isaac Osei, Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority, says the NPP has a proven track record of infrastructural development in the Ashanti region.

He said the Ashanti region, considered as the stronghold of the NPP, had never been neglected in terms of development projects, as was being falsely propagated by the opponents of the party.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, Mr Osei, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Subin, pointed out that, the NPP had made significant strides in providing infrastructural development, which was helping to improve the living conditions of the people in the region.

He highlighted the extensive projects and policy interventions which had been implemented by the NPP government and said the NPP had contributed immensely to the development of Ashanti region than any other political party.

“The government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia has done a lot in the Ashanti region and all over the place.

Whether you are talking about infrastructure or the number of people who have passed through school as a result of the new policy on education by the government, it is obvious that this government has done great things here, he said.

Mr Osei, who was also a former Ghana’s High Commission to the United Kingdom, cited the recent opening of the Kumasi International Airport and ongoing works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, as prime examples of the government’s commitment to the region.

“This government, I think has been fantastic for the people of Ashanti.

We know that it is not just Ashanti.

All over the country, the NPP government is going to work and work very hard to ensure that we deliver a victory for the NPP and that we have Dr Bawumia as our next President,” he stated.

GNA

