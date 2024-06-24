Nkwanta South MCE urges clergy to preach about peace  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), June 24, GNA- Mr Felix Owusu-Gyimah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South in the Oti Region has encouraged religious leaders in the Municipality to continue using their pulpits in preaching peace to their congregants.

The MCE made the appeal during his visit to some Churches within the Nkwanta township to promote peace, rebuild trust and foster good governance in the Municipality.

Mr Owusu-Gyimah emphasised the importance of tolerance and the need for everyone to embrace peace at all times.

He also called on the congregants to spread the message of peace in their homes, workplaces, and communities so that collectively Nkwanta could be restored to its former glory.

Mr Owusu-Gyimah visited Churches including the Baptist Salvation church, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, United Fire church and Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EP).

Reverend David Darko Awuda, Head Pastor of Baptist Salvation Church and Chairman of the Nkwanta South Christian Council and the other pastors led their congregants in prayer and interceded for the leadership of Nkwanta South and asked God to preserve the peace in the area.

The Pastors also assured of their continuous preaching of the message of tolerance, and peace.

