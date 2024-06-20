Nine-year-old visually impaired bars odds to pursue dream   



By Dennis Peprah



Bechem, (A/R), June 20, GNA – Ransford Acheampong Yeboah, a nine-year-old visually impaired says his determination to make his dream of becoming a legal practitioner is to advocate the rights and privileges of the visually impaired to live a more dignified life.



Yeboah and his two other siblings, Sandra Aniniwaa, 25 years, and Gloria Pomaa, 18 years were not born blind, but lost their sight as they were growing.



After years of staying indoors and being socially excluded, Yeboah and Pomaa had successfully gained admission to the Blind Unit of the Bechem School for Deaf.



“My dream is to become a lawyer to enable me to fight for the rights of the blind” Yeboah who was officially admitted to the school on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, and carried some smiles on his face told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.



His elder sibling, Pomaa had also been admitted to the school.



Their admission followed the intervention of WENSAH International Foundation, a Sunyani-based Non-Governmental Organisation working to improve the lives of the vulnerable in society.



Touched by their predicament, following a GNA story, the NGO bought the prospectus and other educational needs of the siblings, Yeboah and Pomaa, and sent them to the school.



Mr Isaac Osei Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of WENSAH International Foundation, told the GNA his foundation had adopted the two siblings and would always ensure to provide for their educational and other social needs.



Meanwhile, authorities at the Bechem School for the Deaf have called for support towards the renovation of the school.



In an interview with the GNA, Mr Alfred Brobbey Frimpong, the Vice in-charge of Domestic, and the school’s Audiologist said the school was established in 1969 and had seen no major renovation since then.



He said the seven dormitories for the inmates were in bad shape, with most of the roof leaking, saying because of inadequate beds, most of the 400 inmates slept on the floor.



Mr Frimpong said the school also needed food items, a reservoir for the blind unit, and metal beds as well as educational materials to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

