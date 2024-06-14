NGO organises workshop for BECE candidates in Keta

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), June 14, GNA – ‘Leoj Consultancy,’ a Non-governmental Organisation in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region has held a workshop for some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the area ahead of this year’s final examinations.

The engagement, they said, would adequately prepare the candidates to be conversant with study tools for personal revisions and preparations for the examinations.

Mr Joel Mawuli Degue, the Executive Director of the group, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said other objectives of the move were to teach candidates how to select, allocate time for examination of the questions effectively, and things to avoid during the examination time.

“Academic performance in Keta and Anloga Districts in the past years has not been very satisfactory. It needed urgent attention for improvement,” he stated.

He further stated that Keta Municipality in their 2019 BECE exams, recorded 31.8 per cent 23 per cent in 2020 with 14.6 and 20 per cent in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Mr Degue revealed that Dzelukope RC Basic School scored 10 per cent and zero per cent in 2021 and 2023.

This, Mr Degue, who is also an educationist, said there must be a need to put in place some strategic plans such as preparing and equipping the current batch of candidates with strategies for higher performance in the 2024 BECE.

“This would reverse the downward trend in the BECE results in schools and improve the performance,” he added.

The workshop took the candidates through examination techniques and how to prepare adequately to answer questions in the four main core subject areas which include Mathematics, English Language, Social studies, and Integrated science.

“I believe strongly that these efforts will greatly inspire the candidates for a higher academic performance in this year’s BECE.”

Mr Degue commended Torgbi Joachim Acolatse V, the ‘Dufia’ of Kedzi, Management, and PTA of Bright Future Basic school, and others for their various roles in organising the workshop.

He appealed to individuals, religious leaders, politicians, traditional leaders, educationists, corporate and charitable groups, and others to help solve the challenges of poor BECE performance.

Some BECE candidates and teachers in the various schools the GNA engaged, promised to work hard for better grades.

They expressed appreciation to the organisers for the engagement.

