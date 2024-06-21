NDC running mate interacts with female journalists

Accra, June 21, GNA – Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on female journalists to highlight women’s issues in the media.

She said female journalists wield enormous power and influence that can be leveraged to shape policy and advance the cause of women and children, especially the girl child.

A statement issued by the Office of the NDC Running Mate, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the observation when she interacted with some female journalists in Accra.

The meeting forms part of the John Mahama 2024 campaign’s stakeholder meetings with professionals and identifiable groups to listen to their concerns and enable the NDC craft policies to address them.

Addressing some female journalists, Prof Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged the invaluable contributions of women to the growth and development of the economy and urged journalists to put their expertise at the disposal of women.

She said female journalists must reflect not only the stories and voices of accomplished and distinguished women but also the voices of ordinary women, including stories of young girls who desire to accomplish big dreams and ambitions.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who noted that women’s issues are different and diverse, said it is important to tell the stories of women, the stories of possibilities and the stories that suggest that things can be different to inspire others.

She said we need to change the under representation of women as well as the lack of opportunities for women; adding that, “if women refuse to take the space or opportunity, women will not go anywhere”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

