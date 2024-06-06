More than 1,500 eligible voters registered in Assin North District

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Bereku (C/R), June 06, GNA – A total of 1,930 eligible voters, comprising 982 males and 948 females were registered in the just ended 22- day limited registration exercise organised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Mrs Comfort Christabel Okai, District Electoral Officer in the Assin North District of the Central Region told the GNA that 15 persons with disabilities were registered.

Twenty-seven of the total number of applicants were challenged in the district, she noted.

Mrs Okai said that voter ID transfer exercise had commenced and appealed to registered voters who wished to make changes to go along with valid requirements to ensure a transparent exercise.

The exercise is in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 constitution.

It afforded Ghanaians who had attained the voting age of 18 years since the last registration and others who were more than 18 years but registering for the first time to do so.

