More than 1,500 BECE candidates write MP’s ‘super mock’ at Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 25, GNA – A total of 1,538 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region are writing the ‘super mock’ examination sponsored by Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area.

The students are writing in all nine subjects, which is expected to adequately prepare them for the final examinations next month.

Mr Samuel A. Azasu, the Hohoe Constituency Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Mr Amewu, in addition to the examination, had supplied mathematical sets to the candidates in all 64 public and private schools in the municipality.

The MP had embarked on such activities since he assumed office and catered for the costs of marking the examination scripts, he said.

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urged the candidates to take their studies seriously and produce excellent results.

Mr Victor Kwaku Kovey, the Municipal Education Director, said the examination aimed at improving upon last year’s results and commended the MP for the efforts in enhancing performance of the final year students.

Mr Francis Fiakpui, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the examination would prepare the candidates ahead of their final examinations and urged them to put in their best to benefit from the Government’s Free Senior High School Policy.

