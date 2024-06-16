More than 1000 young people benefit from DTI, Mastercard Foundation’s TVET programme 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 16, GNA – More than 1000 young people across Ghana have benefitted from the Design & Technology Institute (DTI) and the Mastercard Foundation’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Livelihoods for Sustainable Jobs programme.

The Programme was designed to deliver precision fabrication training and work readiness skills to 1000 talented youth.

The three-year Transforming Youth TVET Livelihoods for Sustainable Jobs Programme, commenced from June 2020 to May 2023.

It aimed to increase access to quality employment-oriented skills training for women, and low-income and vulnerable groups.

The Programme rolled out precision quality training for master craftsmen, Small Medium Enterprises, corporates, and technical universities nationwide.

Ms Constance Swaniker, Founder and President of DTI, said it was important to be able to offer these opportunities to young people from all over Ghana to improve on their skills and contribute to the development of the country.

She said the institute sought to disrupt the mainstream model of technical and vocational education and training in Ghana by changing the low perception young people have of TVET careers in Ghana and Africa.

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), acknowledged that the country’s biggest challenge was youth unemployment.

He said the country trained about 350,000 graduates every year into the job market for non-existing jobs.

The Professor in Residence at DTI said a lot of them have qualifications without skills to match them.

“By skilling them and helping them create their own jobs we are helping them solve a big problem,” he added.

Prof Dodoo said collaboration, with its focus on young people, would address the unemployment challenge.

Master Haki Asah, a participant of the programme, said he had some ideas but had no one to mentor him, coupled with training and financial support to help pursue his dreams.

He said he heard about DTI and Mastercard Foundation coming together to help young people and indicated it was an opportunity he wanted to develop his skill and improve his life.

Miss Matilda Adu Adjei, who learnt and improved her skills as a welder, said the brother informed her about DTI and Mastercard partnership to support young people and she took advantage of the opportunity.

Master Ishmael Lamptey said, “l wanted to gain some skills, especially in the field of working with metals, so when I heard about the opportunity I decided to enroll and take advantage of the opportunity.”

