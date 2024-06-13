MMDAs receive training on National Anti-Corruption Action Plan     

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ho (V/R), June 12, GNA-The German Development Corporation (GIZ) is training key stakeholders of the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) on the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) to enhance their understanding of the plan for easy implementation in their respective districts.

The three-day training workshop, organized in collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), also aims to support the partner districts to develop their localised versions of the NACAP to facilitate its implementation.

The stakeholders include Internal Auditors, District Coordinating Directors, Planning Officers, Presiding Members and NCCE District Directors from Kadjebi, Biakoye, Krachi East, South Tongu, Hohoe, Ketu South and North Dayi.

Mr Ernest Asante Akrasi, Technical Advisor, GIZ, welcoming participants, said though NACAP was in its final year, issues identified during their recent activities revealed the lack of reporting on those issues, while internal auditors are unclear about roles, among others, hence the workshop to increase awareness.

Everyone needed to show commitment in the fight against corruption in Ghana, he said, adding:

“Together we can make a lasting impact on the fight against corruption.”

Mr Augustine Awity, the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Director, called on the citizenry to help fight corruption holistically.

The battle against corruption, whether perceived or real, should not be carried out by a single entity, but all.

Mr Emmanuel Kpatsi, Volta Regional Director, CHRAJ, said NACAP is Ghana’s 10-year strategic response to fighting corruption and that it was launched in 2015.

He said NACAP adopts a three-pronged approach to fighting corruption and named them as education/capacity building, prevention, and investigation and enforcement.

Mr. Kpatsi, who was a Resource Person, charged the populace to help make corruption a high-risk, no gain activity.

He said helping in reducing corruption, waste, indiscipline, and lawlessness would translate into better roads, better schools, quality water and power supply, better housing, better wages/salaries leading to better standards of living.

GNA

