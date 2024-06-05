Minister pushes for sectoral collaboration to restore ecosystem  

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, June 4, GNA- Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, has called for sectoral collaboration to restore Ghana’s ecosystem on a mass scale.

She urged collaboration among governments, private sector organisations, and individuals to increase efforts on restoring degraded landscapes, combating desertification, building effective resilience to drought, and ensuring a sustainable future for both the planet and the next generation.

This was contained in a media statement signed by the Minister, ahead of the commemoration of the World Environment Day on Wednesday, June 5.

The Minister said sectoral collaboration was critical for advancing efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 13 and 15 and ensure a sustainable future for the planet, species, and the next generation.

The 2024 Environment Day is the 51st anniversary celebration andwill be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The theme of the celebration is: “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience”.

The decision to host the event in Saudi Arabia is due to the country’s demonstration of pioneering efforts as part of commitments to the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030).

Mrs. Mensah Hayford said in the bid to observe the day, the Government, through the Ministry, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other key stakeholders, would undertake a number of activities, aimed at promoting awareness about environmental sustainability.

“The government, in collaboration with stakeholders, will undertake the “What Do You Know Quiz“ exhibitions, tree planting exercises, public education and awareness creation on sustainable land management practices, facilitate dialogues on nature-based solutions suitable for ecosystem restoration, advance efforts to achieve sustainable development goals (13 and 15).

She urged the stakeholders to use the day as a catalyst for social change and adopt sustainable land management practices.

The Minister also urged the stakeholders to invest in resilient strategies to protect the planet’s existing natural resources and promote a greener, safer, and better future.

The UN in 1975 declared June 5 of every year as World Environment Day.

The objective of the celebration is to create regular public awareness and education on emerging environmental issues, serve as a global platform to accelerate, amplify, and engage people, communities, and governments around the world.

It is also to stimulate action on critical environmental challenges facing the planet.

Ghana has adopted the national theme: “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience: Journey to a Greener Future” with the slogan, “Our Land, Our Future”.

