Mid-Year Review: Business Committee proposes Joint Caucus Meeting  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, June 28, GNA – The Parliamentary Business Committee has proposed a Joint Caucus meeting on Wednesday, July 3, to discuss urgent matters in the preparation of the Government’s Mid-Year Review of Economic Policy.

The Mid-Year budget review is expected to be presented by the Minister of Information before the end of July.

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, said this on Friday on the Floor of Parliament during the presentation of the Business Statement for the fourth week ending July 5.

“Mr Speaker, the Business Committee proposes that a Joint Caucus meeting be held on Wednesday, 3rd July 2024, after adjournment. Urgent pertinent matters would be discussed in preparation for the Mid-Year Review of the Economic Policy of the Government,” he said.

He encouraged the Members of Parliament (MPs) to attend the meeting.

In the ensuing week, the Business Statement noted that 12 ministers would attend upon the House to respond to 78 questions.

Sixty-one of the questions would be oral with the remaining 17 expected to be urgent.

The Education, Health; Finance; Roads and Highway; Energy and Gender, Children and Social Protection ministers would respond to questions on the Floor of the House.

Other ministers include the Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development; Transport; Employment and Labour Relations; Interior; Food and Agriculture as well as Sanitation and Water Resources.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

