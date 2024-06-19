Massive shakeup at Kotoko with contract termination of another seven players   

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 19, GNA – Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko are on a contract termination spree as they have parted ways with seven players.



Yesterday, the Porcupine Warriors confirmed the departure of 11 players following a dismal performance in the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League, where they finished sixth.



Asante Kotoko announced in a social media post the second batch of departures, which includes Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fuseni, and Rocky Dwamena.



Other players, namely Shadrack Addo, Julius Ofori Ziggy, and Richmond Opoku, have all had their contracts terminated by mutual consent.



A club statement thanked the players for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.

This brings the total to 18 players who have left Kotoko after the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League, with new player recruitment expected ahead of the next football season scheduled to start in August.

In other related developments, Kotoko’s Administrative Manager Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has resigned from his position.

GNA

