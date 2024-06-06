Let’s protect the environment—AbibiNsroma Foundation

Tema, June 06, GNA – Mr Robert T K Amiteye, Convernor, AbibiNsroma Foundation, has encouraged Ghanaians to plants trees and care for environmental to achieve a holistic living.

He called for environmental self awareness, enforcement of environmental and planning laws to make Ghana greener and cleaner.

Mr Amiteye was speaking at commissioning of The Healing Garden Project at the Tema General Hospital as part of activities marking World Environmental Day.

The day marked on the theme, “Land restoration, désertification and drought resistance” aims at educating and advocating for environmental healing and resilience.

He called for the involvement of technocrats in Local assemblies in tree planing and other environmental repairs since such activities, although well intended, could interfere with spartial planning and service lines.

According to him, the rubbish collectors are yet to appreciate refuge segregation, which can help in keeping the environment clean.

He praised President Nana Akufo-Addo for keeping and strengthening tree planning culture in Ghana and hoped that future generations would continue with the good work

“We have to improve our forest cover. We have to clean up our water bodies and we have to keep our outdoors clean. It is non negotiable,” he said

Dr Richard Anthony, Medical Director, Tema General Hospital, said the hospital was embarking on a therapeutic healing approach.

He said portions of the hospital would have gardens and orchids for in and out patients.

“Our therapeutic gardens are places where our clients and even staff can sit and enjoy the natural environment with greenery around and also enjoy some fruits and breeze.”

GNA

