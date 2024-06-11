Laweh University College leads the way in internationalizing African businesses

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 11, GNA – A recent six-day business expedition to Turkey, organized by Laweh University College in collaboration with the West African Chambers of Commerce, has yielded several prospective partnerships and draft MoUs between Turkish and Ghanaian businesses.

A statement issued by Laweh University College, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event brought together over 50 Turkish manufacturers and 14 Ghanaian businesses for B2B and training workshops focused on internationalizing businesses.

It said Laweh University College had consistently demonstrated its commitment to internationalizing African businesses, having led a similar expedition to the Canary Islands, Spain in March 2024 for businesses from Ghana and South Africa.

It said the Turkey expedition provided a valuable platform for sensitization on the fundamentals of international business, resulting in several businesses expressing their readiness to partner with Ghanaian companies.

According to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana received a total investment of $649.5 million in 2023, a 55 per cent decline from the previous year.

China, Turkey, and India emerged as the top investors in Ghana, highlighting the strategic choice of Turkey for the business expedition.

Professor Goski Alabi, President of Laweh University College, hailed the recent Executive Leadership Workshop and Trade Expo, dubbed Turkey 2024, as a resounding success.

The event featured distinguished speakers and provided a platform for participants to learn, share knowledge, and network for business opportunities.

Laweh University College’s next business expeditions will take place in China, Singapore, and Dubai, further solidifying its commitment to promoting and supporting African businesses through its International Business Linkage Programme.

This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation and trade between Africa and other regions, and Laweh University College is proud to be at the forefront of this effort.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

