Labianca Company opens book of condolence for CEO 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, June 16, GNA – Management of Labianca Company in Tema, has opened a book of condolence at the reception of the company located at Tema Harbour for its late Chief Executive Officer.

Management of the company officially announced the death of its CEO, Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, and the opening of the book in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The Labianca management noted that Mrs Asomah-Hinneh, who was also a Council of State Member, passed away on June 11, 2024, after a short illness at the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) in Tema, Greater Accra Region.

“She was a shining example of dedication, compassion, and leadership, and her contributions to the company, industry, and Ghana will be deeply missed.”

Her company described her as a community leader, a mentor, a business executive, and a friend to many.

“Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in the days ahead. We at Labianca take comfort in the memories we shared with her and honour her by continuing to work hard and portray the values she always shared.”

The statement added that the funeral arrangements were currently being made, and details would be shared with the public in due course.

It also requested the public to respect the family’s privacy during this challenging time and join them in celebrating the life and legacy of Mrs Asomah-Hinneh.

GNA

