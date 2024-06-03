KGL Foundation making significant contribution to improve public health in Ghana

By Edward Dankwah

Adukrom, June 03, GNA – Mr Nii Annorbah-Sarpei, the Programmes Manager, KGL Foundation, says the Foundation through its consistent organisation of health screening and blood donation exercises, is making a significant contribution to improving public health across Ghana.

He said the KGL Foundation was firm in its mission to empower Ghanaians and build a better future for all.

Mr Annorbah-Sarpei was speaking on behalf of Mr. Elliot Dadey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, at a health screening and blood donation exercise held at the Chief’s Palace Durbar Grounds in Adukrom.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with residents and students from Nifa Senior High, Adukrom Presby Secondary Technical, J. Knol Vocational and Technical Institute, and Abiri Presby Vocational and Technical Institute actively participating in the exercise.

The Programmes Manager said early detection of health conditions could significantly improve outcomes and lead to healthier, more fulfilling lives for individuals and families.

“Today, we are not just conducting screenings: we are empowering our community with knowledge about their health.

“By identifying health issues early, we can prevent them from becoming more serious problems. This event is a testament to our commitment to the well-being of Adukrom residents,” Mr Annorbah-Sapei added.

He said the health screening services offered covered a wider range of vital health indicators, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, BMI measurements, and malaria screenings.

Mr Annorbah-Sapei said medical professionals and volunteers were present to provide personalised advice and guidance based on the results, ensuring that attendees left with a better understanding of their health status.

He said, additionally, the blood donation segment of the event drew considerable attention from residents eager to make a meaningful contribution to the local healthcare system.

“Donors were praised for their altruism and willingness to support those in need of blood transfusions, particularly in emergencies and medical procedures,” he added.

