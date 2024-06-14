Keta: Assembly Members pledge full support for new Presiding Member 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR) June 14, GNA – Assembly Members of the Keta Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region have pledged to support Mr Christopher Mensah, the newly elected Presiding Member.

“We have resolved all differences and we are now looking forward to working together devoid of partisan politics,” they pleged.

Mr Wisdom Seadey, the Assembly Member for Anyako Electoral Area gave the assurance in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency after the assembly had successfully elected Mr Mensah.

He said all assembly members including the government appointees would work together in unity and togetherness towards a progressive and successful development.

Mr Seadey further urged his colleagues and Assembly members to do away with all forms of bitterness and differences for the development and progress of the area.

Mr Gabriel Dzikunu, an assembly member of Keta-Central also expressed satisfaction with the exercise and called for thorough and strategic ideas for growth.

Mr Christopher Mensah, on his part, urged all members to unite for the betterment of the area “since we are left behind for four months without electing a Presiding Member.”

He disclosed that the Assembly had already scored zero in the recent District Assemblies Assessment Evaluation Chart, and that it was time to work hard to overturn the misfortunes.

The Keta Municipal Assembly after the inauguration of the 9th Assembly on March 12, had failed to elect a Presiding Member on four consecutive attempts until a recent victory was recorded.

Mr Christopher Mensah, gathered 32 votes after all eligible voters exercised their franchise in his favour, representing a 100 per cent result.

He was administered the various Oaths to enable him to commence his new role.

Some residents, the GNA engaged, expressed the hope that the assembly would now work hard to bring more developments.

GNA

