KATH strengthening efforts in becoming centre of excellence in orthopaedic, trauma management 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, June 18, GNA – The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi is strengthening its capacity to become a tertiary centre of excellence in the management and treatment of orthopaedic and trauma cases in Africa.

The hospital is currently collaborating with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in the United States of America to train and improve the capacity of its health personnel in specialised areas, while working to improve medical systems to bring these aspirations to fruition.

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, Chief Executive of the hospital, made these known at a conference organised by KATH to assess progress made so far in the management of orthopaedic and trauma cases, since it formed partnership with HSS.



The Conference was on the theme: “Hospital for Special Surgery, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Collaboration, the Story so Far.”

It provided opportunity for the two institutions to identify further measures and strategies that would help ensure full actualisation of the goals under the partnership in the light of the country’s needs in the areas of orthopaedic and trauma service, training and research.

The collaboration, the Chief Executive said, had been intensified to include spine and plastic surgeries on an excellent global health initiative.

He said KATH’s engagement with Global Regional Anesthesia Curricular had also impacted knowledge in clinical skills and the use of peripheral nerve blocks for extremity surgeries at hospital.

According to Professor Addai-Mensah, more medical officers at the hospital had demonstrated keen interest in this skill while publications developed by the partners had also served as reference points and helped in the skills training for staff in the management of orthopaedic and trauma cases.

Dr, Andrews Grose, Lead Surgeon, HSS- USA, pledged his organisations preparedness in improving the management of orthopaedic and trauma at the KATH.

He said infrastructure were being worked on through increased philanthropy budgeting and training of personal.

“We are doing material testing on implants to find affordable and quality products,” he said.

Dr. Yaw Opare Larbi, Deputy Director at KATH, said most of the trauma cases being managed at the hospital were due to road accidents.

He said that had become a great public health concern and stressed the need for all key stakeholders to come together to address the issue to help reduce road accidents in the country.

