Kassena-Nankana Municipal NCCE holds Inter-Party Dialogue Committee meeting  

By Alfred Kutajera Afiiwo

Navrongo (U/E), June 10, GNA – The Kassena-Nankana Municipal National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting with various political parties and stakeholders.

Deliberations at the meeting centred on ways to ensure peace in the district before, during and after the December 2024 general elections.

In attendance were various political parties in the district, religious groups, traditional authorities, youth groups, market women, and disability associations, among others.

Speaking at the meeting, Madam Felicia Ajongba Kassena-Nankana Municipal Director of the NCCE said the engagement was to bring all stakeholders to brainstorm solutions to electoral violence in the area as part of preparation towards the general elections.

It was a platform for stakeholders, particularly the political parties, to make their views and concerns known before, during and after the 2024 general elections to ensure peace and social cohesion.

She said the Committee further wanted to create an opportunity to have a collective and meaningful discussions on strategies to strengthen vigilance against external forces, particularly the violent extremists.

She said the Committee would serves as a “buffer zone in the constituency to tide the unnecessary suspicion and anxiety among political parties.

“It is a unifying body that can promote peace and solve conflicts before, during and after elections.”

She said the Committee would continue to carry out its mandate, including mediation and resolution of petty conflicts.

“This entails the monitoring of electoral rules and regulations, promoting peaceful security situations and identifying issues that have the potential to trigger electoral conflict in the district,” she said.

The IPDC is also to help monitor and report cases of breach of rules and regulations relating to the conduct of the elections and the maintenance of public order, she added

Madam Ajongba called on all political parties to conduct issue based campaign, promote and strengthen mutual respect.

Reverend Father Robert Afayor, Chaplain of St John Bosco College of Education, Navrongo, was elected as the chairman of the Committee.

He called on all committee members to ensure that the peace in the district was maintained.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

