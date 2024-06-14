Immigration officer supports healthcare facilities in Assin Fosu 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, June 14, GNA – Mr Oscar Adawu Dadzie, Assistant Immigration Control Officer (ICOII) at the headquarters of the Ghana Immigration Service, has donated a variety of medical supplies to several healthcare facilities in the Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The donation comprised items such as tissue papers, medicated plasters, gloves, gallons of liquid soap and hand sanitizers.

Others are a water dispenser, disposable syringes, detergents and cotton wools.

During the presentation, Mr Dadzie said the gesture was hinged on alleviating the challenges encountered by private healthcare facilities in providing top-notch healthcare to the underprivileged.

The donation is aimed at enhancing access to healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations in an area where there are significant discrepancies in healthcare access based on socioeconomic status and geographic location.

Mr Dadzie also revealed a personal bond with the facility, as he and numerous family members were born there.

“My family owes a debt of gratitude to this facility for their multifaceted support over the years. Many of us were born here or have received exceptional medical care here.

“On behalf of my family, myself and other individuals who have been through this facility, we express our heartfelt gratitude,” he remarked.

Mr Adawu urged the hospital management to uphold its high healthcare standards to enhance patient satisfaction and loyalty.

“The primary advantages of quality healthcare programmes are that they boost patient satisfaction and loyalty.

“Patients are more likely to trust and recommend physicians who provide excellent care that meets their requirements and expectations,” he added, emphasising that that was the current approach to enhance universal health coverage.

Madam Gina Adjei-Banin, the Chief Executive Officer of Cecilia and Sammy Clinic, who received the items, expressed her appreciation to the Immigration Officer for his generosity.

She revealed that the clinic had been serving the community for over three decades and had successfully facilitated 40,000 maternal births.

She was confident that the donated items would significantly alleviate some of the facility’s burden and urged others to come to their aid.

Nonetheless, she underscored the challenges confronting private healthcare facilities, noting that the delays in the payment of National Health Insurance claims affected their smooth operation.

She appealed to the government and the National Health Insurance Authority to promptly settle the health insurance claims to ensure the efficient operation of healthcare facilities.

GNA

