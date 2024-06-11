Heaven Investment Chapel International holds ‘Mega Missions’

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), June 11, GNA – Heaven Investment Chapel International (HIC) has held an outreach programme to reach out to the lost souls within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The week-long event saw activities such as ‘Good-Works Camp’ that was aimed to prepare the missionaries for the task ahead in the various villages, Salvation Walk within the principal streets of Akatsi, free eye screening for the aged, and others.

Senior Servant Prosper Jomens Matsi, the Founder and Leader of the Church, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the event was targeted at bringing the lost souls to Christ for eternal life.

He said the activities which recorded over thousand souls, were characterised by Awarding some individuals for their hard work and excellence, and teaching of some vocational skills such as making soap, liquid soap, and washing powder.

Touching on the word of God to climax all activities at Wlitey-Matsikope, Senior Servant Jomens, urged participants to embrace Jesus in all their dealings.

“Jesus came to rescue sinners but not the righteous. Let’s remember that a sinful person must not be condemned because they are that Jesus loves most so they could repent from their sinful ways.”

He charged believers to desist from discriminating among themselves since there was no righteous person on earth.

Senior Servant Matsi also urged all new converts to have faith in their savior Jesus Christ.

Togbe Matsi V, the Chief of Wlitey-Matsikope who witnessed the occasion, commended HIC for the initiative and appealed to individuals and organisations to assist the Akatsi Branch of the Church in completing the ongoing mega chapel building project.

Togbe Matsi also pledged his support in diverse ways to ensure the growth of the Church.

There was a ‘Love Boutique’ for participants who were allowed to pick free items such as clothes, shoes, bags, and others.

GNA

