Hearts, Kotoko commence training ahead of Democracy Cup slated for July 5 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 25, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak have begun preparations for their highly anticipated Democracy Cup match against archrivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The countdown to another Super Clash is underway, as the Phobians and Porcupine Warriors attempt to salvage some silverware following a dreadful 2023-24 season.



Hearts of Oak began training on Monday, June 24, 2024, with Dennis Korsah, Linda Mtange, Suraj Seidu, Amankwah Baafi, Enock Asubonteng, and top scorer Hamza Isaah all present.



Asante Kotoko would begin preparations for the big match on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Adako Jachie training facility in Kumasi.

The stakes would be high come July 5, 2024, as the winner of the match would be offered a chance to play against American club Washington DC United in Washington later in the year.



The cup match would also feature a curtain-raiser between Members of Parliament and former Black Stars players in a match that promises lots of excitement.



The Democracy Cup, which forms part of Parliament’s 30-year anniversary, seeks to use football as a vehicle for engaging with citizens and encouraging wider participation in the legislative process.

GNA

