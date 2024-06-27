Health Facilities Regulatory Agency receives aid from USAID 

Accra, June 27, GNA – The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) have received a Canon Image Runner Copier from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The gesture was made under the Health Systems Accelerator Project by the USAID to facilitate their operations.

Dr. Philip A. Bannor, Registrar of HeFRA, said the gesture would facilitate the annual printing of over 15,000 facility licenses.

Dr. Ma’am Anu-Addae, the Country Director, Resource for Development, the implementer of the Health System Strengthening project in Ghana, noted that the initiative would assist HeFRA in fulfilling its mandate of ensuring quality health care delivery.

She was pleased with the successes of HeFRA and the Ministry of Health in achieving universal health objectives in quality care delivery.

GNA

