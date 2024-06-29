Health effects of tobacco and alcohol consumption alarming, intervention needed — Dean 

By Albert Allotey, GNA

Accra, June 29, GNA – Professor Sam Newton, Dean of the School of Public Health of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, says statistics of the effect of tobacco and alcohol consumption are frightening and should not be ignored by government.

“Every intervention, therefore designed to reduce consumption of these harmful products even if that means raising taxes on them should be applauded.

“It has been said that there are two things in life which are certain; death and taxes. Therefore, if that means raising taxes on a harmful product to delay the onset of death, then this should be seen as a progressive step,” he stated.

Prof Newton made the remark when the Vision for Alternative Development – Ghana (VALD-Ghana) organised the maiden National Forum on Tobacco Taxation, in Accra.

The forum was aimed at seeking feasible recommendations through which Ghana’s tobacco taxation could be comprehensively aligned with global standard, particularly those outline by the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The goal was to address the social, health, environmental and economic impact of tobacco use.

