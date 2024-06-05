Green Ghana Day: Forestry Commission to plant 13,000 trees at Keta and Anloga

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), June 5, GNA -The Forestry Commission at Anloga in the Volta Region has indicated that the Commission would plant 13,000 trees within Keta and Anloga Districts to mark this year’s ‘Green Ghana Day.’

The exercise is to encourage and enhance the habit of tree planting in the area and educate community members on the importance of trees to humanity.

Mr Hope Avulete, the Assistant Manager of the Commission at Anloga, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that trees played vital roles in human life.

“When the last tree dies, the last man also dies. This alone tells you that human beings depend largely on trees for survival,” he said.

Mr Avulete further stated that a total of 13,000 trees would be distributed to assembly members, individuals, groups, schools, companies, and others in Keta and Anloga respectively.

He said trees which include Cassia, Accasia, Royal palm, mangroves, and others would be distributed for planting.

Mr Avulete stressed that trees serve as medicine, windbreaks, and shelter, and reduce erosion and flooding, while many other livestock also depended largely on trees for food and protection.

“It is always important to keep our houses and environments green with plants or trees. Indoor plants improve indoor air quality in a few ways.”

Mr Avulete appealed to the public to supervise and nurture all planted trees to be safe from destruction.

The 2024 ‘Green Ghana Day’ event would be marked on Friday, June 7, on the theme: “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow.”

