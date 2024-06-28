Great Commission Church International’s conference of destiny scheduled for July 1 – 7 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 28, GNA – The 2024 edition of the Conference of Destiny (COD) of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) is scheduled for Monday, July 1, to Sunday, July 7.

The week-long prayer and fasting conference, on the theme: “Un-Limiting Your Limited Mind,” would have evening services from Monday to Thursday, and an all-night service on Friday, July 5. It will climax on Sunday, July 7.

Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, the Chairman of the GCCI Ghana National Council, and wife, Paulina, would visit the GCCI Kpando District in the Volta Region as Guest Speakers for the climax of the conference.

The 2024 COD, which seeks to impact the lives of participants, would feature prayers, word ministrations and music.

