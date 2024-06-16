GPL: Hearts of Oak escape relegation, Sarmatex 1996 marks title coronation with win over Accra Lions 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 16, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak needed to stage a comeback to beat Bechem United 3-2 at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the last match of the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday.

Goals from Kofi Agbesimah, Kelvin Osei Asibey, and Yaw Amankwah Baafi were enough to secure all three points for the Phobians, who avoided dropping into the second tier of Ghana football.

Emmanuel Owusu and Bismark Edjeodji scored the consolation goals for Bechem United, who dropped to 10th position on the league table.

FC Samartex 1996 cemented their position at the top of the league after a 2-0 win over Accra Lions at Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Samreboi with goals from Emmanuel Mamah and Ebenezer Ocran.

FC Samartex 1996, who were already champions with two games to spare, finished the season with 61 points to claim their historic first title win.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko also finished the season on a strong note after beating already-relegated Bofoakwa United 3-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Goals from Kalo Ouattara, Baba Yahaya, and Peter Amidu Acquah ensured an emphatic win for the Porcupine Warriors, who finished the season in 7th position.

Kpando Hearts of Lions came back from two goals down to secure a point against Berekum Chelsea in a pulsating 2-2 encounter at the Golden City Park.

The point gained by Heart of Lions helps them maintain their Premier League status, while Berekum Chelsea maintains third place on the table.

Stephen Amankona scored twice to move his tally to 19 goals for the season and clinch the ultimate golden boot at the end of the season.

Great Olympics have been relegated from the league despite being awarded three points and three goals after RTU failed to show up at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The “Dade Boys” were relegated despite getting 44 points, as they were narrowly edged by Hearts of Lions and Legon Cities, who secured 45 points.

Scores from week 34:

Bechem United 2-3 Hearts of Oak



Berekum Chelsea 2-2 Heart of Lions



Dreams FC 2-1 Aduana Stars



FC Samartex 1996 2-0 Accra Lions FC



Great Olympics 3-0 W.O. Real Tamale United



Legon Cities 1-1 Gold Stars FC



Medeama SC 0-1 Karela United



Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Nations FC

Asante Kotoko 3-1 Bofoakwa

