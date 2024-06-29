Gomoa Central NPP launches 2024 campaign team

By James Esuon

Gomoa Ekwamkrom (C/R), June 29, GNA – The Gomoa Central Constituency of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched its 2024 campaign team with a clarion call on supporters to strongly rally behind the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the presidency on December 7.

Addressing supporters and campaign team members after the launch, Mr Isaac Mensah, the Central Regional Communication Director of NPP, charged the campaign team members to refrain from any behaviour that would deter people from voting for the party.

According to the Director, the campaign message must be issue based and also the truth to enable people, especially floating voters, to vote for the ruling party to win the December 2024 polls.

He said the use of insults and personal attacks on political opponents must not be entertained, but rather they should preach the good works the government under President Nana Akufo Addo and Dr Bawumia had done for the past seven and half years to the people.

Mr Mensah said the NPP administration had done well and the good story must be told to Ghanaians to know why they must vote for Dr Bawumia and Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central to continue the good policies and programmes it initiated to better the lot of Ghanaians.

The MP reiterated calls on the supporters to unite as one family and eschew negative tendencies that would affect the fortunes of the party in the impending polls.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah, who is also Deputy Minister of Interior, stated that Gomoa Central NPP needed absolute peace to work as a team in order to achieve its objectives.

She said, ‘’ the internal wrangling would not help the party and asked supporters to rally behind the campaign team to win massively on December 7.’’

The MP urged Rev Francis Yamoah, who contested with her during the parliamentary primary in January this year, who had been included in the campaign team, to bring his expertise on board for the party to secure victory in December.

Rev Yamoah, on his part, pledged to work hard without malice as campaign team member to ensure that the MP for Gomoa Central and Dr Bawumia won the elections to help continue the good policies to alleviate the suffering of the constituents and Ghanaians as a whole.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo , the Gomoa Central District Chief Executive (DCE), said the NDC could not match the NPP in the elections if supporters of NPP remained united in the upcoming elections.

The DCE said Gomoa Central District had had its fair share of development and urged the campaign team members to preach the good works the government had done since 2017 to 2024.

Mr Otoo reiterated calls on the people of Gomoa Central to retain Naana Eyiah as MP and vote for Dr Bawumia as President because the opposition NDC had nothing good to offer them if they yielded to the propaganda being peddled by them.

