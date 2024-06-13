GNFS launches maiden National Safety awards

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, June 13, GNA – The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Thursday launched its maiden National Safety Awards to promote a safety-conscious culture across the country, particularly at workplaces.

The award scheme, which is scheduled for October, will be opened to organisations and individuals in June this year for applications and nominations.

This initiative is a collaboration with the Ghana Ambulance Service and other partners Speaking at the launch at the National Headquarters of the GNFS in Accra, Mr Joseph Narnor, a safety guarantor and National Safety Awards representative, said the purpose of the awards is to acknowledge businesses, individuals, and organisations that have significantly enhanced the safety culture of the country.

“Above everything else, we believe that safety should be the priority before everything else. If you do not have safety at home, you cannot even make love to your wife. If there is no safety at work you can never have peace of mind or be productive.

“If we do not have safety in the nation, there’s nothing anybody can do…as we institute this award, we hope the Ghana National will lead in promoting safety issues in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Narnor explained that a panel of independent judges would handle the applications, selection process, and nominations for the awards. He said that this follow thorough evaluations of nominees and applicants to see whether or not established safety procedures are being followed.

This would ensure fairness, transparency, and prevent the tendency to give awards to the “highest bidders.”

Mr. Julius Kuunor, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) said the awards are a timely intervention to support the GNFS’s commitment to being Ghana’s leading advocate for a safety culture.

He said that the award creation would support national efforts to improve safety standards and that safety was crucial in all areas of life.

“By promoting safety excellence, we are not only protecting individuals but also fostering a culture where businesses can prosper without the fear of incidence,” he said.

Given the high number of workplace accidents reported in Ghana, according to the GNFS, safety regulations are implemented in 45 per cent of the nation’s workplaces.

Professor Stephen Lomotey, a senior lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) reiterated the need to entrench the culture of safety for a better Ghana.

GNA

